Messi may move to Saudi Pro League on loan

Saudi Arabia have reportedly been exploring the prospect of securing the services of Lionel Messi on loan this winter.

During the summer, the World Cup winner made a high-profile move to MLS side Inter Miami following his departure from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

With Inter Miami second bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference and not in contention to earn a playoff spot, Messi will be off the field until February next year following the completion of the current MLS season.

According to Sky Sports News reporter, Rudy Galetti, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is gearing up for a potential move to acquire the signature of Messi in the winter.

The 36-year-old this summer turned down a £350m salary from Al-Hilal, who secured the signing of his former Barcelona teammate Neymar instead, and now various Saudi clubs are reportedly considering new offers to sign Messi, with potential developments anticipated soon.

It is believed that Messi’s former employers Barcelona are also interested in a loan arrangement that could see the Argentine make an emotional return to the Spanish giants.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League could also see Messi reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed a £162m-per-year contract with Al-Nassr back in January after leaving Manchester United.

