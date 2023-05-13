IGP orders arrest of Fela’s son for assaulting policeman

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public…

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the arrest of Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat maestro, Fela Kuti.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night. Seun Kuti was captured in video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

In the video which has gone viral, Seun was seen involved in a heated argument with the officer who was standing in the middle of a busy road.

“You dey craze! You dey mad!” he could be heard saying as he slapped the policeman.

It is unclear where the incident happened but the video has generated different reactions.

It is unclear what led to the action of the singer’s son.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” Adejobi said in a statement.

The development comes weeks after music star, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable was arrested for harassing some policemen.

Portable was detained at police headquarters in Ogun state, subsequently arraigned at a magistrate’s court in Ifo Local Government Area where he was sent to Ilaro Prison pending the fulfilment of his bail condition.

The musician only spent a few hours at prison before he was released.