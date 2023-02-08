Seun Kuti Vs Peter Okoye: Don’t use me as tool of insult, says Made Kuti

Made Kuti, the grandson of the music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has voiced out over the clash between his uncle, Seun Kuti, and one of…

Made Kuti, the grandson of the music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has voiced out over the clash between his uncle, Seun Kuti, and one of the P-Square duo, Peter Okoye.

The musicians traded words over the 2023 elections with the reason for the tirade being the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

In a recent interview with the online platform, Mic On podcast, hosted by Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye, Mr Kuti noted that only the people of Nigeria could save this country. Moreso, he labelled Peter Obi as an opportunist.

I know how to fix Nigeria’s economy – Tinubu

Naira scarcity: Bank workers threaten to shut down over attacks

He said, “He hasn’t had the time because he started too late. You can’t be telling me that just because you lost PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement, and you have a plan for the country.

“No, that’s opportunism. And it’s not an opportunist that will deliver Nigeria — not jumping on Labour Party. The Labour Party has a socialist structure. Peter Obi is a capitalist. Where are they going?”

Peter Okoye, who is a strong supporter of the LP candidate, fired back in a Twitter post, saying, “Dude, just keep quiet! So so disappointed! Dude just erased his father’s history! You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria! Is PO and the rest candidates not the Nigerian people?…. SHAME! SHAME!! SHAME!!!” (sic)

As the battle of the ‘musical titans’ continued, Peter Okoye dragged Made Kuti into the ensuing saga as he made reference to him in a tweet.

Peter wrote, “I’ll surely keep you in my prayers. Learn from your nephew @Madekuti cos he is well guided and clean.”

However, while responding to the post, Made Kuti noted, “Good afternoon. Please do not use me as a tool to slight, insult or badmouth my Uncle. I’m not sure how we are perceived, so I should clarify we stay united as a family and we intend on keeping it that way. Thank you.”