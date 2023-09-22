Seplat trains 350 Edo, Delta science teachers

Seplat Energy has trained 350 teachers in Edo and Delta states on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) under the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme…

The training, in collaboration with NNPC E&P, was geared towards equipping the teachers with skills to effectively deliver knowledge to students in STEAM.

Speaking at the training, the Director, Seplat External Affairs and Sustainability, Chioma Afe, explained that the training was to improve self-awareness and knowledge of teachers for them to become advocates in their profession.

She said, “We operate in Edo and Delta, we have identified five key areas: education, health, youth empowerment, access to energy and safe motherhood. The programme is hinged on improving economy and social aspects of the communities that would drive the SDGs.’’

She noted that the STEP and STEAM projects had helped to deepen and improve education in Edo and Delta states.

