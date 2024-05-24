Senator Ida’s Investiture as UMYU Chancellor to hold Saturday • As Masari, Barda, others get honorary doctorate degrees

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

images 2024 05 24t104646.911
    By Tijjani Ibrahim

Senator Ibrahim Ida, Wazirin Katsina, will be installed as Chancellor of Umaru Musa Y’ar Adua University (UMYU) on Saturday, May 25.

During the ceremony, the university will bestow Honorary Doctorate Degrees upon two distinguished former governors from the state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari and Alh. Saidu Barda.

Posthumous Doctorate Degrees will also be conferred on Hajiya Hassu Iro Inko, a prominent daughter of the state, and Alh. Garba Ammani Funtua, an internationally recognized farmer.

The investiture will be part of UMYU’s 9th-13th Combined Convocation Ceremony, where 9,946 undergraduate students will receive their first degrees.

According to the Head, Information and Protocol Unit of the institution, AbdulHamid Danjuma, a total, 10,215 graduates, including both undergraduate and postgraduate students, will be awarded their certificates.

The event will be graced by the presence of the visitor of the University, the Katsina state governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, who will officiate the investiture of Senator Ida.

Sen. Ibrahim Ida, was appointed as the new chancellor of the state-owned university, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University by the former administration of governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The appointment was based on the powers vested in the governor by the provisions of the first schedule of the University’s establishment Law No 7 of 2006.

