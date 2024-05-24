Sanusi arrives Kano Govt House as palace awaits his return

Reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has arrived at the Kano Government House to officially receive his appointment letter and resume work as the…

Daily Trust gathered that the Emir arrived at Kano late Thursday and a lowkey homecoming reception was organised for him as result of security advice.

All is set for the much anticipated event that will usher the Emir to his first outing in the public since his reinstatement.

He is expected to be at the Africa House in Kano Government House for a mini-durbar ceremony by 10am, from where he would proceed to the Nassarawa Emir’s palace.

The Emir will then proceed to lead the jumu’at (Friday) prayers at the Kano Central mosque located at the palace in Kofar Kudu.