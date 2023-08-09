Senate transmits list of 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to Tinubu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, has transmitted the list of 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to the…

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, has transmitted the list of 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to the Presidency.

Gumel made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on Monday confirmed the appointment of 45 ministerial nominees and put on hold the confirmation of three others.

Those not confirmed included a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Sen. Abubakar Danladi and Stella Okete.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, explained that the trio were not confirmed because they were still awaiting security clearance.

Speaking to newsmen, Gumel said, “We transmitted the confirmed list yesterday (Monday) by about 11:30 p.m. to the Chief of Staff to the President.

“The list is now with the Executive, which means that the ministerial nominees were cleared by the Senate and confirmed.”

He appreciated the senators who he said sacrificed their recess and stayed back as patriotic Nigerians to conclude the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

“The interesting thing about what happened in the Senate is that, there wasn’t opposition. The passion and commitment they showed to the work is commendable.

“I’m very grateful to the 10th Senate for making our jobs, those of us who represent the executive, very easy and very interesting.

“So confirming the portfolios of the ministerial nominees, that one is Presidential grace.”

Gumel also explained that the number of the nominees was increased from the usual 42 to 48.

“We have increased the number of ministerial nominees from what we used to have, that is 42.

“Our president sent 48 so we felt that would happen is that some of the ministries which are so big are to be merged together or separated for easy oversight by the Senate, like the Ministry of Works and Housing, which we felt should be separated.

“This is so that they can accommodate the number of ministers.

“The president will give them portfolios so that the government can get going. It is the prerogative of the President,” Gumel said. (NAN)

