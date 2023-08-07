BREAKING: Senate defers confirmation of El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete, passes other ministerial nominees

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
They were confirmed after eight days of screening.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio said 45 nominees were confirmed while the remaining three, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.
The full list of confirmed nominees:
Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo
Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri
Cross River: Betta Edu
Cross River: John Enoh
Edo: Abubakar Momoh
Rivers: Nyesom Wike
Adamawa: Tahir Mamman
Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
Bauchi: Ali Pate
Borno: Abubakar Kyari
Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu
Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam
Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru
Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure
Kano: Abdullahi T. Gwarzo
Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa
Katsina: Hanatu Musawa
Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu
Sokoto: Bello M. Goronyo
Zamfara: Bello Matawalle
Abia: Nkiruka Onyejiocha
Anambra: Uju Ohaneye
Ebonyi: David Umahi
Enugu: Uche Nnaji
Imo: Doris Uzoka
Ekiti: Dele Alake
Lagos: Tunji Alausa
Lagos: Lola Ade-John
Ogun: Isiak Salako
Ogun: Bosun Tijjani
Ogun: Olawale Edun
Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola
Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu
Benue: Joseph Utsev
FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo
Kogi: Shuaibu A. Audu
Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi
Nasarawa: Imaan S. Ibrahim
Niger: Mohammed Idris
Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Plateau: Simon Lalong
Delta: Festus Keyamo
