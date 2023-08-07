✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    BREAKING: Senate defers confirmation of El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete, passes other ministerial nominees

    The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They were confirmed after eight days…

    The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

    They were confirmed after eight days of screening.

    Senate President Godswill Akpabio said 45 nominees were confirmed while the remaining three, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.

    The full list of confirmed nominees:

    Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo

    Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri

    Cross River: Betta Edu

    Cross River: John Enoh

    Edo: Abubakar Momoh

    Rivers: Nyesom Wike

    Adamawa: Tahir Mamman

    Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

    Bauchi: Ali Pate

    Borno: Abubakar Kyari

    Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu

    Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu

    Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam

    Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru

    Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

    Kano: Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

    Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa

    Katsina: Hanatu Musawa

    Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu

    Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu

    Sokoto: Bello M. Goronyo

    Zamfara: Bello Matawalle

    Abia: Nkiruka Onyejiocha

    Anambra: Uju Ohaneye

    Ebonyi: David Umahi

    Enugu: Uche Nnaji

    Imo: Doris Uzoka

    Ekiti: Dele Alake

    Lagos: Tunji Alausa

    Lagos: Lola Ade-John

    Ogun: Isiak Salako

    Ogun: Bosun Tijjani

    Ogun: Olawale Edun

    Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

    Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola

    Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu

    Benue: Joseph Utsev

    FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

    Kogi: Shuaibu A. Audu

    Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi

    Nasarawa: Imaan S. Ibrahim

    Niger: Mohammed Idris

    Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

    Plateau: Simon Lalong

    Delta: Festus Keyamo

