BREAKING: Senate defers confirmation of El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete, passes other ministerial nominees

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They were confirmed after eight days…

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 persons nominated as ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They were confirmed after eight days of screening.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said 45 nominees were confirmed while the remaining three, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.

Ministerial screening: Keyamo scales Senate’s hurdle after apology

Akpabio storms Aso Rock After Drama Over Keyamo’s screening

The full list of confirmed nominees:

Akwa Ibom: Ekperikpe Ekpo

Bayelsa: Heineken Lolokpobri

Cross River: Betta Edu

Cross River: John Enoh

Edo: Abubakar Momoh

Rivers: Nyesom Wike

Adamawa: Tahir Mamman

Bauchi: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Bauchi: Ali Pate

Borno: Abubakar Kyari

Gombe: Alkali Ahmed Saidu

Taraba: Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Yobe: Ibrahim Geidam

Jigawa: Mohamed Badaru

Kano: Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure

Kano: Abdullahi T. Gwarzo

Katsina: Ahmad Dangiwa

Katsina: Hanatu Musawa

Kebbi: Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Kebbi: Atiku Bagudu

Sokoto: Bello M. Goronyo

Zamfara: Bello Matawalle

Abia: Nkiruka Onyejiocha

Anambra: Uju Ohaneye

Ebonyi: David Umahi

Enugu: Uche Nnaji

Imo: Doris Uzoka

Ekiti: Dele Alake

Lagos: Tunji Alausa

Lagos: Lola Ade-John

Ogun: Isiak Salako

Ogun: Bosun Tijjani

Ogun: Olawale Edun

Ondo: Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Osun: Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyo: Adebayo Adelabu

Benue: Joseph Utsev

FCT: Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo

Kogi: Shuaibu A. Audu

Kwara: Lateef Fagbemi

Nasarawa: Imaan S. Ibrahim

Niger: Mohammed Idris

Niger: Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Plateau: Simon Lalong

Delta: Festus Keyamo

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...