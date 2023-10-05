Senate to security agencies: Conduct special operations against kidnappers

The Senate has called on security agencies in Nigeria to conduct special operations to dislodge suspected bandits from the North West and other parts of…

The Senate has called on security agencies in Nigeria to conduct special operations to dislodge suspected bandits from the North West and other parts of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC – Katsina) at plenary on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Yar’Adua raised some concerns over the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State at their hostel on Oct. 4.

He said that 24 students of the Federal University of Gusau were also abducted recently.

“Sixteen of them have been successfully freed after three days after a rescue operation by security agencies,” he said.

Yar’Adua said that the kidnapping had thrown the University communities in the zone into a panic mood.

He said there was also the case of eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who were kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to camp in Zamfara on Aug. 21.

“The NYSC corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists,” he said.

He said that the frequency of kidnapping for ransom had increased in major towns and communities in the North West.

The Senate directed its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure that the relevant security agencies comply with its resolution. (NAN)

