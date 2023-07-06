Senate probes Buhari’s concession of Abuja, Kano airports

The Senate on Thursday condemned the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) and the Mallam Aminu Kano...

The Senate on Thursday condemned the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) by the last administration.

The airports were concessioned few days to the end of the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The aviation ministry had said that the projected nominal revenues from the combined concession of NAIA and MAKIA are expected to exceed $4 billion.

The ministry said this infusion of private sector investment and the resulting financial benefits will enable Nigerians to implement much-needed upgrades to airport infrastructure, technology, and services.

But the Senate said the concession was hurriedly done and urged the Federal Government to review the exercise to give a level playing field to all stakeholders.

It also called on its Committee on Aviation, when constituted, to probe all airport concessions embarked upon by the last administration and make necessary recommendations to the Senate.

The resolutions followed a motion by Senator Kawu Suleiman (NNPP – Kano South), who noted that the then minister of Aviation misguided the Federal Executive Council on the concession of the airports.

