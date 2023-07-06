Tinubu orders suspension of extra levy on some imported vehicles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the suspension of Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles. According to Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the president gave…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the suspension of Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

According to Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the president gave the order so as to address business unfriendly fiscal policy measures and multiplicity of taxes.

“The suspension of the extra levies on some imported vehicles is part of the presidential interventions to address key concerns of manufacturers and other stakeholders regarding some recent tax changes,” Alake told State House reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

The presidential spokesman said Tinubu issued these orders to ameliorate the negative impacts of the tax adjustments on businesses and chokehold on households across affected sectors, stating that the president will not exacerbate the plight of Nigerians.

“The President wishes to reiterate his commitment to reviewing complaints about multiple taxation, local and anti-business inhibitions. The Federal government sees business owners, local and foreign investors as critical engines in its focus on achieving higher GDP growth and appreciable reduction in unemployment rate through job creation.

“The government will, therefore, continue to give requisite stimulus by way of friendly policies to allow businesses to flourish in the country.”

Daily Trust learnt that under the new tax regime, imported vehicles with 2000cc (2 litres) to 3999cc (3.9 litres) engines will pay an additional charge known as Import Adjustment Tax (IAT) of 2 per cent of the value of the vehicle while vehicles with 4000cc (4 litres) and above engines will attract IAT of 4 per cent of their value.

The new levy is in addition to the 35 per cent import duty and 35 per cent levy being paid by vehicles importers.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...