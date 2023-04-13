Senate Presidency should be competence-based

In a true democracy, the ideal model to adopt in the choice of leaders should be the conceptual model of competence that guarantees that every…

In a true democracy, the ideal model to adopt in the choice of leaders should be the conceptual model of competence that guarantees that every eligible contestant participates, and the most popular emerges victorious.

It’s therefore democratically unwise for the vice chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Salihu Lukman, to make a statement that tacitly disenfranchises a particular group regarding who should be the next President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by saying that “Any Muslim aspiring for the position of Senate President has no respect for both the constitutions of the federal republic of Nigeria and the APC.”

His major consideration is that it challenges the federal character since the President and his vice are both Muslims, not that there is anywhere in the constitution such is explicitly forbidden.

But since the APC has said its choice of the Muslim-Muslim ticket was merit-based, the it should as well be seen demonstrating the same ideal in all its activities.

Even though as a member of the National Working Committee, Mr Lukman is entitled to his opinion, it should not and will never reflect the yearnings, position or aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

Democracy is of course built on institutions and laws, but also through the actions and behavior of the citizens involved. Democratic culture must therefore be allowed to prevail in one of our most important institutions – the legislature.

Today, Nigeria as a nation faces stingily numerous challenges that require strategic solutions through proper legislation, which of course, can be made easier and achievable through a competent leader of the Upper Chamber that is not only capable, but who has also demonstrated the wherewithal to turn things for the better, irrespective of his region, ethnic or religious identity.

As our nation continues to grow and mature in a shaky democracy and the politics of negotiations, what one brings to the table should be the priority, and not where one comes from, or what faith one identifies with.

Similarly, it’s difficult to ignore the tremendous contribution by the North-West geopolitical zone in the emergence of the APC candidate as president-elect. Therefore, the region has as much right as any other to contest the leadership of the Senate.

It is therefore politically problematic to dictate which group or region should have a certain position without considering the nuances involved. The role played by the North-West in the emergence of the APC as winner is tremendous and should not be swept under the carpet. Therefore if the region presents a competent candidate for the Senate President, he or she should be allowed to contest through a transparent process.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani writes from Bauchi State.