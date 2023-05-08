Senate Presidency: Kalu writes APC NWC, 108 Senators elect

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has written letters to the members of National Working Committee…

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has written letters to the members of National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) and 108 Senators elect, notifying them of his interest to be the next Senate President.

This is even as he refuted the news making round that the South East Senators elect endorsed him , explaining that the Senators -elect of the South East only met to make a demand from the President-elect and the party and yet to endorse anyone

Kalu in the letters he personally signed and addressed to each of the NWC Members and Senators elect, said he is offering himself for the position of the Senate President with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

Kalu also noted that his seemingly inactive in the contest of the senate presidency was because of the one month mourning of his late wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

Kalu promised to promote and defend the constitution and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the executive and judiciary if elected.

The letter to the party leaders reads: “It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of Abia North Senatorial zone.

“My emergence as the Senator to represent Abia North in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated Senate at the 10th Session will need men and women with abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility, and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President.

“I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to real next level of peace, progress, and development.”