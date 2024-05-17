Senate passes bill to establish N/West commission

The Senate on Thursday passed for third reading a bill seeking to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC). This followed the presentation of a…

The Senate on Thursday passed for third reading a bill seeking to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC).

This followed the presentation of a report by the Committee on Special Duties read by its Chairman, Kaka Shehu (Borno Central), during plenary.

Daily Trust reports that the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, is the sponsor of the bill.

Senator Shehu said, “The intent and purpose of the bill is structured for the socio-development of the North West Geopolitical Zone,” and pleaded that the Senate approved it.

Speaking after the consideration of clauses in the NWDC (Establishment) Bill 2024, (SB. 90), Senator Jibrin, who presided over the session, commended his colleagues for supporting the bill’s passage.

When established, Jibrin said the commission would address the challenges facing the geopolitical zone and, by extension, the country.

Describing the North West as the food basket of the country, he said the commission, when established, would work towards the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the region.