Senate panel writes Tinubu, seeks appointment of substantive Auditor General for Federation

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a substantive Auditor General for the Federation in compliance with the Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Wadada, in a letter to Tinubu, noted that the absence of the Auditor-General for the Federation leaves the Government susceptible to potential mismanagement, lack of accountability and transparency.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, which is the apex audit institution of the country, had been without a substantive Auditor-General for the last 10 months.

”This will affect the strict adherence to accounting standards and the transmission of annual reports of the Auditor-General on the accounts of government Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDAs) to the parliament, thereby impending the necessary checks and balances integral to the functions of the National Assembly committees responsible for Public Accounts.

”Therefore, it is very imperative for President Tinubu to heed to my advice in the interest of the country, as the absence of the Auditor-General could affect the efforts of our government in the fight against corruption and enhancing transparency and accountability in governance,” Wadada said in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He stressed that appointing a substantive Auditor-General would strengthen the Federal Government’s commitment to fiscal responsibilities and safeguard public trust.

He pointed out that the Audit Reports of 2020, 2021 and 2022 are yet to be transmitted to the National Assembly in accordance with section 85 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as a result of the non-appointment of an Auditor General.

