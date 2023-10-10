Senate moves to return National Social Investment Programme to Presidency

The Senate has commenced moves to transfer the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the Presidency.…

The Senate has commenced moves to transfer the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to the Presidency.

The Red Chamber on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to NSIPA Act 2023, sponsored by Senate Leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele.

Specifically, according to Bamidele, the bill seeks to amend Sections 9(3), 14(1), 21(1), 22(1), 26(1) and 33 of the NSIPA Act, 2023.

He said the proposed legislation, when passed and assented to, would transfer the agency “under the direct supervision of the President.”

He further said the plan to amend NSIPA Act, 2023 “is to ensure that the social investment programme are standard, transparent, effective and accountable.”

He explained that the amendment “is a result of the commitment of the Renewed Hope mantra of President Bola Tinubu in ensuring that social investment programme are standard, transparent, effective and accountable structure of delivery, adequate coordination and synergy among key government agencies.”

Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North) pointed out that the 9th senate passed the bill, its implementation was flawed because those who should be given support are those in rural areas difficult to reach.

He said, “In achieving social inclusion, funds were distributed, and the beneficiaries have no bank accounts. After passing this, it is time we must participate fully to ensure the capturing of the beneficiaries that need the support in such a way the National Assembly is satisfied.”

While NSIPA Act was enacted May 2023 to address socio-economic inequalities and alleviate poverty among Nigerians, NSIP was created in 2016 under the administration of former President Muhammadu.

The programme was founded on four pillars namely N-POWER Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme and the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme.

Each of the pillars was designed to empower the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians to attain an acceptable standard of living irrespective of their locations nationwide.

