Senate leadership to meet presidency, NLC over planned strike 

The Senate on Monday mandated its leadership to interface with the presidency and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a robust discussion to avert the planned strike.

The resolution followed a motion by Suleiman Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano), who drew the attention of the Senate to the ultimatum issued by the NLC, asking the federal government to reverse the “anti-masses” policies or face nationwide strike.

The NLC had scheduled Wednesday for a nationwide strike to protest what it called the “anti-masses” policies of the federal government.

Kawu expressed worry that if the strike was allowed to hold, it would cripple the economy as commercial transporters would withdraw services and commuters would be stranded.

The strike, if not averted, will further worsen the lives of the people, he added.

Jibrin Isa (APC, Kogi) said President Bola Tinubu was not happy with the suffering of the masses, but the situation would set Nigeria on a sustainable path of growth.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa) said no doubt that the fuel subsidy regime was not sustainable.

“The previous governments had tried without success. But the combination of subsidy withdrawal and other policies of this administration is causing harrowing suffering for Nigerians,” he said.

He urged the leadership of the Senate to interface with the President on a robust package of palliatives for Nigerians, saying the N500 billion earmarked for palliatives was not enough.

Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun) urged the organised labour to give the federal government more time to address the issue, saying the policies were to stop the bleeding of the economy.

