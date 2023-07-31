BREAKING: Tinubu decorates service chiefs with new ranks

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently decorating the Chief of Defense Staff, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, and the service chiefs with their new ranks. President…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently decorating the Chief of Defense Staff, Maj Gen Christopher Musa, and the service chiefs with their new ranks.

President Tinubu appointed the new set of of military security chiefs on June 19, 2023, ending the time of those appointed by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those being decorated are Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Details later…

