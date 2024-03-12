Electricity workers threaten blackout in Kaduna over non-remittance of pension, promotion

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Kaduna state Council, has threatened to embark on indefinite strike, starting from 12 midnight on Tuesday over issues…

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Kaduna state Council, has threatened to embark on indefinite strike, starting from 12 midnight on Tuesday over issues concerning non-remittance of pension, promotions among others.

The union in a notice sent to the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna and signed by the Secretary, Comrade Ado Ali, accused the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company of non remittance of pension contribution to over 3000 staff to the RSA accounts for over 72 months.

Responding, the management of Kaduna electric through its Head, Corporation Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the action by NUEE is completely unjustified and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

According to the notice, “Fraternal greetings from the leadership of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Kaduna state council. I am directed to inform you that the National leadership of our Union has directed us to embark on indefinite strike action to shut down activities of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company effective Tuesday 12/03/2024 starting at exactly 00:00HRS.

“Reason for the shutdown are as follows:, non remittance of pension contribution to over 3000 staff RSA accounts for over 72 months, compiled Non-payment of death benefit to the families of the deceased staff of the company Lack of enablers to company staff e.g. (vehicles, ladders, safety wears working tools etc).

“Promotion to deserved staff suspended for over eight (8) years, non-payment of 35k Federal government approved wage award to company staff, wrongful desengagement of seven on the Zaria accident and lack of proper medical services to staff etc.”

Abdulazeez added, “For the union to choose this path at the very start of the Holy month of Ramadan and inflict more discomfort on hapless Nigerians by embarking on an ill-advised strike and forcing staff from carrying out their legitimate duties says a lot about its motive.

“For emphasis, the union’s demand for payment of outstanding pension arrears which is the supposed justification for forcing misery on citizens is part of the historic debts accumulated under two previous managements.

“One wonders why the union failed to prioritize the payments then until now. This is a clear indication that the union has other motives yet unknown to us.”

He noted that since assumption of office in January, 2024, the Administrator has demonstrated willingness to work with the unions to move Kaduna Electric forward and has held series of meetings with them to get their buy-in into his plans to turn the company around.

He expressed the management’s commitment to employees welfare, saying, “We have consistently engaged in open dialogue to address concerns. It is on record that staff enjoyed a salary increment in the CEO’s very first month in office in addition to a commitment to pay salaries when due. He has also committed to a plan to offset all liabilities as more resources become available.”

He urged customers to disregard the action and go about their dealings unhindered.