Senate approves Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers. Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the president’s request on the floor of…

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 special advisers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the president’s request on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday and it was approved through a voice vote during plenary.

The identities of the 20 special advisers were not disclosed in the request.

The kind of Senate President the nation deserves

Obasa emerges Lagos Speaker for 3rd consecutive term

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,” Lawan said.

This is coming a few days after Tinubu made his first appointments.

He appointed former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The President also appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff; and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former deputy governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...