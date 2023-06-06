Obasa emerges Lagos Speaker for 3rd consecutive term

The lawmaker representing Agege 01 constituency, Dr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. The…

The lawmaker representing Agege 01 constituency, Dr Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has been elected as the Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The six-term lawmaker will be presiding over the assembly for the third consecutive term as he was first elected speaker in 2015.

Obasa was nominated by the lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaiye 01, Hon Adewale Temitope Adedeji, after the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued the proclamation for the House.

Obasa’s nomination was seconded by the lawmaker representing Epe II, Ogunkelu Sylvester Oluwadahunsi. It was a unianimous nomination.

The 10th Lagos State House of Assembly, which comprises 40 members, is dominated by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC which has 38 members while the Labour Party has two members.

20 of the lawmakers are returning while the other 20 are first-term lawmakers.

