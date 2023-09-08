Seminarian killed as gunmen set Catholic Parish House on Fire in Kaduna

A Catholic Parish house in Kamantan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Thursday night set ablaze and a seminarian killed in…

A Catholic Parish house in Kamantan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Thursday night set ablaze and a seminarian killed in an attack by gunmen.

The Parish in Kamantan is under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers stormed the parish house at about 8:00 p.m. and set it ablaze alongside a vehicle.

Sources told NAN that the deceased seminarian, Stephen Naman, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the attackers.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the incident.

The development comes a week after worshippers were gunned down at a mosque in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Five of the victims were gunned down in the mosque, while the remaining two other victims were killed at different locations within the area.

The incident happened around 8pm when the villagers were performing Isha’i (Sunset) prayers at a local mosque, according to local sources.

A resident of the village, Dan Asabe, said two other villagers who sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Kaduna is one of the states affected by the banditry ravaging the North West.

