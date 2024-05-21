✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

‘Self-injection childbirth spacing method soars in Plateau’

    By Dickson S. Adama, Jos

Increasing number of women in Plateau State have now embraced the Self-Injection (SI) method of childbirth spacing more than ever before, and it is estimated that over 40% of the women are engaged in the practice.

This was revealed in Jos the Plateau State capital at the close-out ceremony of the Delivering Innovation in Self-Care (DISC) project implemented by the Society for Family Health, (SFH) Nigeria.

The event, which was organised by the Plateau State Ministry of Health and Plateau State Primary Healthcare Board in collaboration with the Society for Family Health was aimed at disseminating the State Family Planning/DMPA-SC performance and the DISC project impact, as it was well attended by stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Fidelis Edet of SFH said the project empowered the women, and that they have been able to drive an increase in the uptake in the state as well as increased family planning uptake for DMPA-SC by over 200%.

 

