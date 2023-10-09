Security operatives kill 67 bandits, rescue 20 kidnap victims in Bauchi

Security operatives comprising police, soldiers, local hunters and vigilantes have neutralized 67 suspected bandits operating in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. It…

Security operatives comprising police, soldiers, local hunters and vigilantes have neutralized 67 suspected bandits operating in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

It was learnt that the team also rescued more than 20 kidnap victims and recoverd 8 AK-47 rifles and many rounds of ammunition in Lere District.

Sarkin Lere, Malam Jamilu Aliyu Bawa, disclosed this on Monday while briefing Governor Bala Mohammed, who was in the area for on-the-spot assessment.

The traditional ruler told the governor that the operation was carried out under the directives of the State Police Commissioner.

He explained that the local vigilantes and hunters in the area were battle ready to ensure that the bandits were completely flushed out while the remaining victims in captivity were safely rescued.

In his remarks, the governor said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state and commended the security agents for achieving the feat.

He charged them to hunt the bandits and continue to neutralise them with a view to restoring peace to the area.

The governor explained that his administration would continue to support and equip security agencies in the fight against insecurity all over the state, adding that without security and relative peace, no development can take place.

Mohammed encouraged the security agencies to be vigilant about those trooping into the state from the northwestern states by ensuring proper profiling to separate the good from the bad, adding that issue of insecurity was becoming worrisome in the state.

The governor also announced the donation of 30 brand new motorcycles and the sum of N10 million to boost the operatives’ moral and assist them in their operations.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Muhammad, said security agents would continue to support any community that is out to assist in getting rid of criminal elements in its midst.

The police boss appealed to all the citizens of the state to provide useful information to security agencies to compliment them in securing lives and property.

