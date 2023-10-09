Gaza death toll in Israel bombardment rises to 560

The death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 560 on Monday, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said, as Israel pounded Hamas targets…

The Hamas-controlled ministry said “560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured” since Saturday’s surprise dawn attack when Hamas militants stormed Israel under a barrage of rocket fire.

In a related development, Israel’s air force is focusing its strikes on residential buildings, mosques and public administration buildings in Gaza, Alaraby TV reported.

It said Israel was heavily bombarding different parts of the enclave, including Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and Jabalia.

At least 560 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far with thousands injured.

New Arab’s correspondent in Gaza reported the Islamic University had been struck in an Israeli air raid.

She said the attack was right next to where she lives.

It is unclear if anyone was killed in this strike. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 500.

Meanwhile, Israel does not have any choice but to unleash a ground operation in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

“We have to go in. We can’t negotiate now, we need to restore deterrence” Netanayhu told Biden, Axios reported, quoting three Israeli and US sources.

