Security operatives gun down militants in Anambra

Combined security operatives in the early hours of Sunday killed five gunmen in 3-3 Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi local government council of Anambra state.

The gunmen were said to be on their way to wreak havoc at 3-3 police divisional headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, when they met their waterloo.

The security operatives said they recovered two AK-47 rifles, Toyota Sienna and various charms from the gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said: “Security team made up of the Police and the military on Sunday by 5:58 am, neutralize a gang of five armed men, recovers two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg No Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items.”

He said the gallant security operatives received a distress call on the attack and responded immediately, killing all the attackers.

According to him, the notorious gang of five, armed with guns, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and petrol bombs, shot indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station but were resisted.

He added that during the gun duel, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded, while an office in the facility was partially affected by a petrol bomb thrown by the gunmen.

He also noted that one of the patrol vehicles parked in front of the station was set ablaze.

“The situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed. Meanwhile, Joint operations are still ongoing and further development shall be communicated, please,” he said