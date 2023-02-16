FACT CHECK: Did Finnish gov’t threaten to arrest IPOB spokesman?

A letter is currently circulating on social media, especially on Twitter, suggesting that the government of Finland has threatened to arrest the spokesperson for the…

A letter is currently circulating on social media, especially on Twitter, suggesting that the government of Finland has threatened to arrest the spokesperson for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Simon Ekpa.

The letter purportedly signed by Sanna Marin, Finnish Prime Minister, and dated February 15 2023 claimed that Ekpa would be arrested and charged with international terrorism should he not reverse the order within 48 hours.

The letter has generated series of reactions on social media.

Verdict: False

Verification: Daily Trust verified the letter and found out that it didn’t emanate from the Finnish government.

FACT CHECK: Will petrol subsidy be removed first week of March?

FACT CHECK: Was there no fuel scarcity in last 7yrs as APC youth leader claimed?

While reacting to the letter, Ima Edem, media officer to the Finnish government told Daily Trust that the letter was not and did not emerge from the government of Finland.

“The letter purporting to be signed by the Prime Minister of Finland and currently circulating widely in the media does not originate from the Finnish government.

“We have reported the Twitter message, with which this fake letter was originally distributed, and asked Twitter to remove it,” she said.

Background

Recently, videos emerged on Twitter of Ekpa pronouncing a sit-at-home order in the eastern states of the country from February 23 to 28.

“On the 23rd day of February 2023, there will be a sit-at-home. On the 24th day of February 2023, there will be a lockdown in the entire Biafra territory. On the 25th day of February 2023, Biafra land will be under lock and key. On the 26th of February 2023, Biafra land will be sealed and will be under the lock of key, there will be no movement of chicken. On the 27th of February 2023, Biafra land will be under total lock and key. On the 28th of February 2023, Biafra land will be under lock and key,” Ekpa said in a broadcast.

“I want Biafrans to understand that these particular dates and days are still subject to review, review in the sense that the sit at home may be called off at any point in time. In addition to the affirmation dates, there will be an imposition of curfew on two of those days – on the 24th and 25th of February 2023. In addition, to the sit-at-home, there will be a six-to-six curfew.

“There will be an imposition of curfew on all federal roads in the following areas: all federal roads leading to Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo state.

“I want Biafrans to understand that on these days mentioned, it will be an open war between Biafra and Nigeria because we are fighting to protect our life, our property, our villages, our cultures and values. So, anybody who the Nigerian government send to come and fight Biafra, we will engage you.” Ekpa had allegedly said.

Conclusion: The letter is fake and didn’t emerge from the Finnish government.

This Fact Check is produced in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development.