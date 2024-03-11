Security forces kill 20 IPOB fighters

No fewer than 50 camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) including their headquarters were bombarded and destroyed by the Nigerian military, the…

No fewer than 50 camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) including their headquarters were bombarded and destroyed by the Nigerian military, the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force as well as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The joint security forces also killed 20 IPOB fighters in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State in a joint operation that was conducted on March 7, which is the second operation conducted in the same local government since the beginning of the month and the third in the state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, told journalists during the weekend that the camps destroyed included the IPOB’s Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre and its military council headquarters.

Daily Trust reports that on March 5, troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy killed five IPOB fighters during a gun battle that occurred at Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Our correspondent reports that on March 2, troops killed an IPOB fighter after a fierce gun duel and recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices, one Toyota Highlander SUV, one Hilux vehicle, and eight rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, among others from their hideouts.

Giving an update on the development, Buba said the troops came in contact with many improvised devices planted by the fighters and ditches along the axis to the camps, adding that the fighters’ hideouts were well concealed with foliage that prevented them from being sighted during air surveillance.