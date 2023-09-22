Security agents, locals kill 21 bandits in Kebbi

No fewer than 21 suspected bandits have been reportedly killed by combined forces of security operatives and members of the vigilante group in Danko Wasagu…

No fewer than 21 suspected bandits have been reportedly killed by combined forces of security operatives and members of the vigilante group in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State on Wednesday.

Danko Wasagu Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Hussani Aliyu-Bena who spoke to our correspondent on the incident said the bandits were crossing into Kebbi through Mariga in Niger State when they were ambushed at Tudun Bichi by combined forces of security agents and members of vigilante group in the area.

He said Wasagu shares a border with Mariga in Niger State from where the bandits had been having easy access to communities in Kebbi State.

The council chairman said the bandits also killed Marafan Mai Inuwa under Kanya District and abducted some people but were later rescued by the army after killing some of the bandits.

While calling for deployment of more military personnel to Malekachi and Dankade, two communities that have remained transit routes for the bandits, he commended the gallantry of the combined forces of security agents, vigilante groups and locals in dealing with the bandits.

He noted that in line with the directives of Governor Nasiru Idris, the council members had visited Kanya District where the displaced persons from the surrounding villages had converged.

When our correspondent contacted the police on the incident, the command’s public relations officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar said the state police command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

