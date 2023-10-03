Secondary school football crucial to discovering budding talents – Pinnick

Mr Amaju Pinnick, FIFA Executive Council Member and former Chairman, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has emphasised the need to strengthen football in secondary schools to…

Mr Amaju Pinnick, FIFA Executive Council Member and former Chairman, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has emphasised the need to strengthen football in secondary schools to give more opportunities to budding talents.

According to him, more attention to secondary school football will boost the sports in rural areas and shore up infrastructural growth that will, in turn, enhance the quality of education nationwide.

Pinnick spoke in Lagos yesterday when he received the Technical Board of Kalidon Ventures Limited.

He said that the ongoing football construction works at Hussey College in Warri would serve as a model on how developed football programmes in secondary schools could produce soccer stars for local and international leagues.

“When football facilities are developed, they could bring the much-needed extra revenue to fund the schools.

“They could also impact infrastructure and engender very credible technical partnerships between the schools and well regarded international stakeholders,” he added.

Pinnick, generally regarded as an influential international football administrator, commended the Kalidon Venture Technical Team’s decision to build world-class Astro turfs that would serve the football community.

The football administrator accepted to work for the firm in an advisory capacity.

