Many injured, 11 arrested in rival cult clash in Lagos

Several persons sustained severe injuries in a violent clash that erupted between two rival cult gangs in a hotel in the Shibiri area of Lagos…

    By Eugene Agha

Several persons sustained severe injuries in a violent clash that erupted between two rival cult gangs in a hotel in the Shibiri area of Lagos and extended to Ajamgbadi and other adjourning streets.

Already, 11 members of the different gangs have been arrested and different weapons used recovered.

Members of a rival gang identified as Eiye confraternity were holding a secret meeting when those from Aiye allegedly stormed the hotel to disrupt the meeting.

A police source said the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had ordered that those arrested should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba where they would be interrogated.

It was learnt that the CP also directed that those found not to have anything to do with the fracas should be released immediately.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, could not be reached for comments.

