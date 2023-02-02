✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Police declare man wanted over threat to public peace

The police command in Lagos State has declared one Mr Tajudeen Bakare wanted over alleged public exhibition of pump action rifle and threatening public peace.…

The police command in Lagos State has declared one Mr Tajudeen Bakare wanted over alleged public exhibition of pump action rifle and threatening public peace.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin said that following a viral video showing a man wielding a pump action rifle and threatening public peace, the police through intelligence report trailed him to his house in Surulere.

He said, “The suspect, Tajudeen Olanrewaju Bakare, narrowly escaped arrest and is hereby declared wanted. Any useful information leading to his arrest would be appreciated and treated with utmost confidentiality.

“Found in the suspect’s residence were three pump action rifles, one Beretta pistol magazine, one expended 9mm ammunition, one expended and three live cartridges and a picture frame of the suspect.” (NAN)

 

