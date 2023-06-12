Scheming for Gbajabiamila’s rep. seat begins in Lagos

Scheming has begun in Lagos as the current chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere Local Government Area, Fuad Laguda, is likely to…

Scheming has begun in Lagos as the current chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere Local Government Area, Fuad Laguda, is likely to have the party’s clearance to contest the by-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1, and possibly replace the outgoing speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as member representing the constituency.

The appointment of Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created a vacuum as his seat would be vacant in the lower chamber.

Daily Trust gathered that three candidates had shown interest to fly the APC’s flag in the by-election to be conducted later in the year by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They are a former acting Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Agboola Dabiri; two-term former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Lawal popularly called Caesar; and Laguda.

It was learnt that a mock primary conducted among apex leaders of the party in Surulere on Sunday threw up Laguda.

One of the leaders who spoke with our correspondent yesterday on the condition of anonymity confirmed that while Dabiri is already in Abuja, Lawal had agreed to step down to pave the way for the emergence of Laguda.

“We did the mock primary yesterday (Sunday) and Laguda was unanimously nominated as candidate to represent the party. We decided on Laguda because he has the experience as a seasoned politician and also an accomplished public servant,” he said.

The publicity secretary of APC in the state, Hon. Seye Oladejo, however said the party would still follow due process in selecting a candidate and assured that the candidate would be someone committed to the ideals of progressive politics.

