Save girls from cervical cancer with HPV vaccine, Ogun tells parents

The Ogun State Government has appealed to parents and guardians to save their daughters from cervical cancer by ensuring they receive the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV).

This is as the government commenced the statewide HPV vaccination on Tuesday.

Speaking with newsmen ahead of the HPV vaccination exercise, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, urged parents to disregard the rumour that the vaccine would make their daughters infertile.

According to her, the vaccine is mainly to protect them against cervical cancer, which she said is currently the only cancer that could be prevented with a vaccine.

Coker disclosed that the HPV vaccine is targeted at girls between the ages of nine and 14.

She urged parents to make their daughters available for the vaccine, saying it would be a travesty if any girl ends up with cervical cancer in the next 50 years.

“We are starting our HPV vaccination campaign on the 24th of October. This is targeted at our daughters between the ages of nine and 14. This is the vaccination against Human papillomavirus, which is the cause of cervical cancer in 95 per cent of cases.

“Cervical cancer is the only cancer that has a vaccine against it. It will be a travesty if, perhaps, any of our daughters in 50 to 60 years’ time end up with cervical cancer because we the parents have chosen for them to have this cervical cancer.

“My appeal to parents is to allow their daughters to take the vaccine. I am a parent myself. I have one daughter and she has taken the vaccine at the age of 12, she’s now 26.

“So, I’m appealing to you to ignore the videos that have gone viral giving misinformation. The HPV vaccine doesn’t sterilise, and it does not render our children infertile. Rather, it keeps them safe and not ending up dying from cervical cancer,” Coker said.

