Falling tree kills 2, injures others in Kwara

Two people have been reportedly killed and several others injured by a branch of a big tree that fell off at Oke-Adini in Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened around 7: 00 am on Monday.

It was gathered that the victims were waiting by the roadside to board commercial vehicles to their various destinations when the incident happened.

Electricity cables, shops and other property were also destroyed in the process.

The injured victims were rushed to a private hospital in the area while those in critical conditions were referred to the Ilorin General Hospital and the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

According to a resident who simply identified herself as Mrs Ajisefini, the incident occurred around the time children were walking to school.

She said, “A branch of the tree suddenly fell off and hit some passersby and killed two people in the process with several others injured. It was God that saved the children. There was no wind or anything before the sudden fall”.

The spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

“A branch fell off a tree at Sango. Seven persons were affected and were rushed to the hospital. Two eventually died while others are still undergoing treatment. Investigation on the case is ongoing.

Details of investigation would be made available as soon as it is concluded”, he added.

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, said the victims were receiving treatment.

She commiserated with the community members on the demise of one of the victims.

