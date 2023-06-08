✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News

Sanwo-Olu picks female SSG, returns Ayinde as Chief of Staff

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC)...

    By Abiodun Alade

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG).

The governor also re-appointed Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyannwo as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were announced on Thursday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

