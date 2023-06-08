Sanwo-Olu picks female SSG, returns Ayinde as Chief of Staff

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG).
The governor also re-appointed Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyannwo as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively.
The appointments, which take immediate effect, were announced on Thursday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC).
Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu.
