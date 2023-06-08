Sanwo-Olu picks female SSG, returns Ayinde as Chief of Staff

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, as Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG).

The governor also re-appointed Tayo Ayinde and Gboyega Soyannwo as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, were announced on Thursday by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Salu-Hundeyin, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is a Commissioner representing Lagos State in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Ayinde and Soyannwo served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively during the first term of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...