Sallah: Sokoto gov orders payment of June salary

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed the immediate payment of June salary and pension to workers and pensioners respectively. The Press Secretary to…

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed the immediate payment of June salary and pension to workers and pensioners respectively.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Bawa, said the gesture was to enable them to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah with ease.

