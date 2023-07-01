Sallah: NGO distributes food items to orphans, vulnerable in Jos

The Network for Peace and Protection of Rights of Women and Children, has distributed food items and clothes to orphans...

A non-governmental organization – Network for Peace and Protection of Rights of Women and Children, has distributed food items and clothes to orphans and vulnerable individuals in Plateau State.

The group said the food items which were distributed to Anwarul Faida Orphanage Home and Jos Orphanage Home, Zaria Road, was in collaboration with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management including homes in selected communities of Nassarawa Gwong, Bauchi Road, Ali Kazaure, Anguwan Rimi, Katako, and some parts of Abba na Shehu.

According to the founder of the organization, Fatima Hamza Sahara, the distribution aimed to cushion the effects of the economic challenges facing the country, adding that it was the right time for orphans and other poor people to be assisted.

She said “In our contemporary societies; we are faced with one challenge or the other which could be social or physical. And that is why the government is in place to cushion the effect of economic problems in the country.”

