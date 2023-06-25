Sallah: Katsina gov’t closes schools for 7 days

The Katsina State Government has announced a one-week holiday for primary and secondary school students from Monday, June 26, 2023. A statement on Sunday in…

The Katsina State Government has announced a one-week holiday for primary and secondary school students from Monday, June 26, 2023.

A statement on Sunday in Katsina said that the break was to enable the students enjoy the Eid-el Kabir Muslim festival with their families.

The statement was signed by Alhaji Ya’u Jibrin, acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Jibrin explained that boarding students would resume on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while day students would resume on Monday, July 3. (NAN)

