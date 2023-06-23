Sallah: Kano gov’t approves one week break for primary, secondary schools

Kano State Ministry of Education has approved today June 23rd, 2023 as the date for the commencement of Eid-el Kabir Sallah break for all day…

Kano State Ministry of Education has approved today June 23rd, 2023 as the date for the commencement of Eid-el Kabir Sallah break for all day and boarding public/private primary and post primary schools in the state.

Permanent secretary of the ministry, Malam Ahmad Tijjani Abdullahi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Thursday.

He said the Sallah break which will last for one week is supposed to end on July 1st, 2023, adding that all pupils/students of the boarding schools are to resume on July 2nd while those in day schools are to resume on July 3rd, 2023.

