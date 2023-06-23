Kano assembly confirms NNPP chair, Ganduje’s ex-chief of staff, 17 others as commissioners

The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed 16 of the 19 commissioner-nominees sent to it by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. The nominees…

The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed 16 of the 19 commissioner-nominees sent to it by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The nominees were confirmed as commissioners and members of the state Executive Council after passing screening during a plenary of the house yesterday.

Governor Yusuf had sent a 19-man list to the house for confirmation as commissioners on Tuesday.

The 16 nominees were confirmed by the house in a motion moved by the majority leader, Lawal Hussaini, representing Dala Local Government Area.

Daily Trust reports that two of the three remaining nominees that are yet to be screened, Hajiya Aisha Saji and Sheikh Tijjani Auwal, are currently in Saudi Arabia performing the Hajj exercise.

The duo have been directed to avail themselves before the house after their return for screening.

But Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, who is the current deputy governor, was exempted from screening on the grounds that he already took oath of office as the deputy governor.

Those already screened and confirmed as commissioners and members of the state executive council are Ali Makoda, a former chief of staff to the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Umar Doguwa, the chairman of New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP) in the state; as well as former federal lawmakers, Nasiru Sule Garo and Haruna Dederi.

Others are a former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Baba Dantiye, who earlier served as DG communications to a former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, Danjuma Mahmoud, Musa Shanono, Abbas Sani Abbas, Ladidi Garko, Marwan Ahmad, Dr Mahmoud Diggol, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Dr Yusuf Kofar Mata, Hamza Safiyanu, and Tajo Usman Zaura.

Recall that the state governor on Wednesday directed all the commissioner-nominees to declare their assets in order to conform to the provision of the Code of Conduct Bureau for them to be confirmed as commissioners.

Meanwhile, after the confirmation, the house has adjourned its sitting until July 17th, 2023.

