Sallah: Buyers groan as ram sells for N.4m in Kwara

Muslims planning to buy rams for the forthcoming El-el-Kabir have decried the soaring prices of the livestock in major markets across Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Visits to ram markets in Oja Tuntun/Kuntun, Agbooba, Asa Dam, Irewolede and Mandate areas of the state showed that small, medium-sized and big rams sold for N55,000 to N400,000 and above.

There were rams of N60,000, N80,000, N100,000, N150,000, N170,000, N200,000 and N300,000.

Some buyers expressed dissatisfaction over the high cost of the ram while hoping for reduction in price before the celebration.

At Oja-Tuntun/Kuntun, a buyer, Waheed Yunus, lamented the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Yunus noted that he planned to purchase a big ram but ended up with a small one at the rate of N80,000 compared to last year’s price.

He said, “The same size I bought at the rate of N40,000 is now sold for N80,000. I thought I would end up buying a bigger ram for N80, 000.

“I have visited many ram markets in town but couldn’t buy any because of the high cost, that is why I came here hoping to get a better bargain. It was a sorry case,” he added.

Another buyer, Lateef, said he could not believe what he was asked to pay for a small-sized ram at N60,000.

However, Alhaji Ahmed Alaba, who sells ram at Kuntu Oja-Tuntun market, identified the high cost of living in the country as some major causes of the high prices.

He explained that food and transportation of the rams are among the causes that led to high prices.

“We have to move from one village to another to get these rams. Their food price has skyrocketed as a bag of wheat is now N7,000; cassava pills is N5,000 per bag as against N4,000 and N1,500 we used to buy it,” he said.

At Agbo Oba, consumers in the area were seen complaining about what they considered as an arbitrary hike in the pice of rams by the dealers.

The smallest ram at the market goes for N55,000, as against N30,000 during the same period last year, while a big ram is sold for as much as N180,000, N200,000 and above.

A buyer at Asa Dam ram market, Ayodeji Gafar, said, “I thought I could get a ram at a reasonable price but the prices are high.”

As at the time our correspondent left the place, he was yet to decide.

At Mandate market, Ishola Rasheed, told our reporter that he had visited many ram markets but couldn’t buy any because of the high cost.

“Many buyers went home disappointed. I am appealing to the government to look into the problem or else many Muslims will not be able to slaughter rams during this Eid-el-Kabir,” he said.

Wahab Ayuba, on his part, lamented that he ought to have bought his ram some months ago to beat the present high cost but was financially incapacitated.

“I used to buy two rams. One for my mother and myself, but in this situation, I’m buying for my mother alone unless God destined that I will buy before the sallah,” he added.

However, majority of the dealers who spoke to Daily Trust on Monday said that major routes traders ply to bring rams to the state had become impassable due to lack of good roads and insecurity.

