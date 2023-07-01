Sallah: Air chief charges personnel to decimate criminals

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Bala Abubakar, has charged airmen and airwomen to ensure violent criminal elements were either…

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Bala Abubakar, has charged airmen and airwomen to ensure violent criminal elements were either decimated or compelled to surrender.

He gave the charge in a remark while dining with troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Katsina to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-adha with the view to boosting their morale.

“It is heartwarming to note that huge successes have been achieved from both the Nigerian Air Force independent air operations, such as Operation Wa Run III and the joint Operation Hadarin Daji.

“The 2-week intensive independent air operations, which were successfully concluded about a week ago, have indeed bolstered our collective offensive posture and further decimated bandits’ enclaves.

“It is noteworthy that these successes in air and ground operations would not have been possible without your sacrifices, selflessness and devotion.

“You must ensure that these violent criminal elements are either decimated or compelled to surrender just as we are currently witnessing in the North-East operations,” he said.

He appreciated the fleet enhancement and modernisation efforts of the federal government towards enhancing the operational capability of the Nigerian Air Force to better meet prevailing national security imperatives.

He said efforts were ongoing to strengthen NAF combat capacity through the acquisition and subsequent induction of additional platforms into its inventory.

