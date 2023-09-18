Sagamu: Many killed in cultists’ supremacy clash

Some youths have been reportedly killed as suspected cultists unleashed terror in Sagamu, Ogun State. Sources said that about 20 young boys, including secondary school…

Some youths have been reportedly killed as suspected cultists unleashed terror in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Sources said that about 20 young boys, including secondary school students, were gruesomely killed by the cultists in the supremacy battle which began on Friday and continued throughout the weekend.

However, the police have confirmed the the killing of eight persons in the attacks.

In gory videos and photos shared online by residents, some of the victims of the attacks were seen lying in a pool of their blood, with one of their hands cut off by the assailants.

The sources listed Agbowa behind Ewusi Palace, Makun, Ijagba, Ajaka, Isale Oko and Sabo as the centre of the killings in the town.

“Yes, those boys have started again from Friday, killing themselves, we heard that about 20 people had been killed but many of these victims were innocent. For instance, three secondary school students who had gone to cut their hair on Sunday in preparation for the school resumption on Monday were gunned down around Sabo.

“The target was actually the owner of the barbing saloon but when he wasn’t found there, the cultists decided to kill those that were found in the shop. About four people were also killed on Ode Lemo road under the same circumstances. The target of the cultists was also not around when they came calling in the middle of the night but they killed the four people met in his room,” a source told our correspondent.

The Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun visited the community on Monday following the ceaseless clashes. Abiodun confirmed the killing of eight persons in the cult war, adding that nine suspects have been arrested.

Speaking on the crisis during a press briefing in Abeokuta, Alamutu revealed the remote cause of the clashes to be a land transaction that took place in the town.

“A land was sold and some form of commission or settlement was paid to a cult group by the owner of the land. A rival cult group got to know about the payment and went after members of the other group in a bid to get a share of the commission.

“The situation degenerated into an attack and counter-attack situation which started from Wednesday last week and continued till Sunday, leading to the death of 8 persons,” the Police boss said.

