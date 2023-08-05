Safety bureau trains 200 LASEMA staff on disaster management

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance…

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance safety and preservation of critical evidence during disaster management.

The NSIB, the federal government agency empowered to investigate incidents and accidents in all modes of transportation, has concluded plans, as part of the pact, to train over 200 LASEMA staff.

The Director-General of NSIB, Engr. Akin Olateru, stated this at the signing of the MoU that the pact became imperative to reduce the impact of any accident or incident.

He said the purpose of accident investigation was not to apportion blame or liabilities on anybody but to ensure safety based on the recommendations issued from previous accidents.

According to him, it was important for agencies and organisations to partner in the interest of the country.

He asked other agencies of government in emergency management to see the need for effective inter-agency collaboration in disaster management.

Olateru explained that NSIB was not the first responder in case of an accident, but said it was necessary for the agency to partner with first responders like LASEMA, police, the military and other critical organisations.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the MoU was to further assure Lagosians that the agency would always respond swiftly to any emergency management.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...