Sacked Nasarawa Gov appeals tribunal judgement 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has filed an appeal at the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal, Benue State, against the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgement that nullified his victory in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in Nasarawa.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sule as the winner of the election.

But not satisfied with the announcement, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. David Ombugadu, approached the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal to seek redress over alleged manipulations and malpractices.

The tribunal declared the PDP candidate, Ombugadu, as the authentic winner of the governorship election in the state.

But the governor rejected the decision of the tribunal, insisting that the petition lacked merit and ought to have been dismissed.

On Monday, Sule listed 27 grounds before the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal to fault the decision of the Justice Ezekiel Ajayi-led tribunal delivered virtually on October 2, 2023.

In a notice of appeal dated October 15, 2023, Sule urged the appellate court to set aside the decision of the lower court and affirm his victory as declared by INEC.

Joined in the appeal were Ombugadu, PDP, INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as first, second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

