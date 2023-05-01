Sabalenka ends Andreeva adventure to reach Madrid quarters

World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka made light work of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva yesterday with a 6-3, 6-1 win to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals. Russian…

Russian youngster Andreeva, a wildcard, became only the third 15-year-old to win a WTA 1000 main draw match when she beat 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez last week.

Sabalenka, the second seed in Madrid, won 67 per cent of points in a convincing second set to reach the last eight.

The Australian Open champion will face Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the next round after she beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 earlier yesterday.