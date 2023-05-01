Nantes sack Algerian star, Ali for going to U17-AFCON

Ligue 1 side Nantes have reportedly made a move to terminate the contract of youngster Younes Ben Ali for joining the Algerian u-17 AFCON squad…

Ligue 1 side Nantes have reportedly made a move to terminate the contract of youngster Younes Ben Ali for joining the Algerian u-17 AFCON squad against the club’s wishes.

The 16-year-old midfielder is currently partaking in the tournament hosted by his country, Algeria.

The midfielder requested to join Algeria’s squad before the start of the now ongoing tournament, but according to reports, his request was turned down as the competition was not on the FIFA calendar.

Following this act of rebellion, Les jaunes et verts have drafted a contract termination, according to reports, but the player is said to have refused to sign it.