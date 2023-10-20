S/Court’s Affirmation Of Tinubu’s Victory, Review Of Imo Guber Verdict will Cause Celebrations — Arewa Youths

Socio-cultural group, Arewa Youths Movement (AYM), has said that if the Supreme Court affirms President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential poll and review the 2020 Imo governorship election judgement, the nation will erupt in jubilation.

The Arewa Youths maintained that the celebration will not be a surprise as it was expected because the two pronouncements will put the country on the right track as the giant of Africa and leading the democratisation process on the continent.

In a statement signed by their leader, Kabiru Yusuf, on Friday, the Youths said if done, the apex court will put to rest agitations by mischief makers as to who won the 2023 presidential poll and anxiety by concerned Nigerians about the wrongful occupation by of Douglas House seat of power in Imo State.

They said the apex court will once again prove that the entire judiciary is truly the last hope of a common man by validating the mandate Nigerians gave to President Tinubu and restoring 2019 Imo mandate to the rightful winner.

According to the group, the Supreme Court, with this action, will now free President Tinubu from unnecessary distractions to provide dividends of democracy while the rightful occupant of Douglas House would also take charge and clean the tears of Imolites.

The statement reads, “Indeed, Africa as a whole will be thrown into celebration, if Supreme Court uphold the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom Nigerians saw his progressive credentials and voted for him with the renewed for socioeconomic prosperity. The celebration is expected because once Nigeria, the giant of Africa gets it right the entire continent will get it right. It was not out of mistake that the African regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) chose Tinubu as Chairman but it was due to his track record.

“If not for the ingenuity of the Supreme Court, Nigeria would have lost that golden opportunity. Africa would have lost. Those who are just hungry for power lack what it takes to gain that regional, continental and global recognition. The recently held United Nations General Assembly, UNGA comes to mind. At the last UNGA, Tinubu more than any leader demonstrated leadership – by projecting the interest of Africa as a whole.

“Back home, he has pursued the elephant in the room, fuel subsidy and despite the temporary consequences the future looks bright and results of that courageous decision are already been felt and in no distance time they will be fully felt. Now to Imo, the review of the judgement will now agrees with human logic as only number two can take the position of number one and not the number four as in the case of Uzodinma. Recall that the Supreme Court had January 14, 2020 sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo state and affirmed Hope Uzodinma as winner of the March 2019 election.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha winner of the election but Uzodinma, who came fourth, challenged the outcome of the election in court. INEC results had shown that Ihedioha, who ran under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 273,404 votes in the election; Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance had 190,364 votes; Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 114,676 votes while Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 96,458 votes.

“But in a unanimous decision, a seven-man panel of Supreme Court Justices held that Ihedioha did not win majority of votes cast in the election and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the then governor and give a fresh one Uzodinma. However, the Supreme Court leveraged on the appeal brought before it by the Action People’s Party Uche Nwosu and has now corrected the anomaly,” Yusuf stated.

