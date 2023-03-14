Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea

A Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black Sea, forcing the US to bring down its unmanned aircraft. The American…

The American military says the drone was on a routine mission in international airspace when two Russian jets tried to intercept it.

The US European command said the collision was the result of an ‘unprofessional act by the Russians’`.

“US and allied forces will continue to operate in the area,” the statemsnt added.

However, there is no word yet on the incident from Russia.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said US Air Force Gen James Hecker.

MQ-9 Reaper drones are large unmanned aircraft designed for high-altitude surveillance.